India supplies 5 lakh doses of Covaxin to Afghanistan; another batch of 5 lakh doses soon

The central government today supplied the next batch of humanitarian assistance consisting of 5 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, to Afghanistan. The shipment was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Afghan capital Kabul.

A batch of an additional 5 lakh doses would be supplied in coming weeks.

The Government of India has made a commitment to provide humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people , consisting of food grain, 10 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine and essential life-saving drugs, a government official said.

Earlier last month, India had delivered 1.6 tonnes of medical assistance to Afghanistan through the World Health Organiz=sation (WHO). "In the coming weeks, we would be undertaking the supply of wheat and the remaining medical assistance. In this regard, we are in touch with UN agencies and others for finalising the modalities for transportation," an official said.