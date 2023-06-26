India summons Pak diplomat over attacks on Sikh community in Pakistan: Sources

The incidents, which have occurred between April and June 2023, have raised serious concerns in India. According to sources, four such incidents have taken place, in this period.

India has summoned a senior diplomat of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and expressed its strong condemnation following a series of attacks on Sikh community members in Pakistan, sources said on Monday.

"India has demanded that Pakistani authorities investigate these violent attacks on the Sikh community with sincerity and share the investigation reports," source said.

"It has also been conveyed that Pakistan should ensure the safety and security of its minorities, who live in constant fear of religious persecution," the source added.

The attacks on the Sikh community have sparked outrage and prompted India to take a firm stand against such incidents. On Sunday, Manmohan Singh, 35, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen when he was on his way to the interior city area of Peshawar from Rasheed Garhi, a suburban locality of Peshawar.

This was the second incident of armed attack on a Sikh man in the Yakka Toot area in the last 48 hours. A Sikh man was injured after he sustained bullet wounds on his legs on Friday.

A Sikh businessman was shot dead in the city by unknown assailants in March. About 15,000 Sikhs live in Peshawar, mostly in the Jogan Shah neighbourhood of the provincial capital Peshawar.

In September last year, a well-known Sikh 'Hakeem' (Unani medicine practitioner) was shot dead by unidentified gunmen inside his clinic in Peshawar.

In 2018, Charanjit Singh, a prominent Sikh community member, was killed by unknown men in Peshawar. Similarly, news channel anchor Ravinder Singh was killed in 2020 in the city.

In 2016, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf National Assembly member Soren Singh was also killed in Peshawar. Hindus form the biggest minority community in the Muslim-majority country.