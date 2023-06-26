CNBC TV18
India summons Pak diplomat over attacks on Sikh community in Pakistan: Sources

Jun 26, 2023

The incidents, which have occurred between April and June 2023, have raised serious concerns in India. According to sources, four such incidents have taken place, in this period. 

India has summoned a senior diplomat of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and expressed its strong condemnation following a series of attacks on Sikh community members in Pakistan, sources said on Monday.

"India has demanded that Pakistani authorities investigate these violent attacks on the Sikh community with sincerity and share the investigation reports," source said.
