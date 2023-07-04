India summons Canadian envoy over Khalistani group threatening Indian diplomats ahead of July 8 rally

Some posters, allegedly released by Khalistani groups and circulating on social media, have threatened to target Indian foreign officers in Canada and Australia.

India reportedly summoned Canadian High Commissioner in New Delhi over threats to Indian diplomats through "propaganda material", including posters, which are being circulated in Canada and have served as a demarche to the Justin Trudeau government, news agency ANI reported.

Top intelligence sources had earlier told News 18 that India raised concerns over threats to its diplomats ahead of the pro-Khalistan rally to be held on July 8. The Khalistan movement is a Sikh separatist movement that seeks to establish a sovereign state in the Punjab region called Khalistan (‘Land of the Khalsa’), according to reports.

In the last few days, posters circulating on social media threatened to target Indian foreign officers in Canada and Australia. Reports speculate that the Khalistani groups are aiming to revive their movement, following the killing of Khalistan Tiger Force chief and designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Harjit Singh Nijjar aka Hardeep Singh Nijjar was a Khalistani terrorist who was killed in a targeted shooting in Canada's Surrey on June 18.

Khalistani groups allegedly released a poster targeting Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu after the former vandalised the Indian consulate in San Francisco on Sunday. In the new poster, Sandhu and TV Nagendra Prasad, Consul General, Consulate General of India, San Francisco, were accused of playing a role in Hardeaep Singh Nijjar's killing.

The Indian government is in touch with the higher authorities in the US, who will take “strong action” in the matter, News 18 reported. Meanwhile, Canada assured India of the safety of its diplomats following the circulation of Khalistani posters online

Earlier on Tuesday, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said that her country is in close contact with Indian officials in light of some "unacceptable" posters that have appeared in Canada, regarding a protest planned for July 8, which bears the names and photos of some top Indian diplomats. "Canada takes its obligations under the Vienna Conventions regarding the safety of diplomats very seriously," she tweeted on Tuesday.

Her statement came a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India has requested partner countries like Canada, the UK, and Australia not to give space to Khalistanis as these radical extremist ideologies are not good for their relationship.

When asked about reports of posters in Canada naming Indian diplomats, Jaishankar said, "We have requested our partner countries, like Canada, UK, Australia, US that they should not give space to these Khalistanis. These radical extremist ideologies aren't good for us, them, or our ties. Will raise the issue of these posters."

In March this year, Khalistan supporters had protested outside the Indian Embassy in Canada. They raised pro-Khalistan slogans and allegedly assaulted Indian-origin journalists present on the spot.