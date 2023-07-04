CNBC TV18
India summons Canadian envoy over Khalistani group threatening Indian diplomats ahead of July 8 rally

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 4, 2023 2:06:58 PM IST (Published)

Some posters, allegedly released by Khalistani groups and circulating on social media, have threatened to target Indian foreign officers in Canada and Australia.

India reportedly summoned Canadian High Commissioner in New Delhi over threats to Indian diplomats through "propaganda material", including posters, which are being circulated in Canada and have served as a demarche to the Justin Trudeau government, news agency ANI reported.

Top intelligence sources had earlier told News 18 that India raised concerns over threats to its diplomats ahead of the pro-Khalistan rally to be held on July 8. The Khalistan movement is a Sikh separatist movement that seeks to establish a sovereign state in the Punjab region called Khalistan (‘Land of the Khalsa’), according to reports.
In the last few days, posters circulating on social media threatened to target Indian foreign officers in Canada and Australia. Reports speculate that the Khalistani groups are aiming to revive their movement, following the killing of Khalistan Tiger Force chief and designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
