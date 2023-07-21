UPI launched in Sri Lanka: PM Modi, President Wickremesinghe sign vision document

India and Sri Lanka have adopted a vision document to boost economic partnership, with a focus on UPI implementation and fostering fintech connectivity between the two nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Delhi on Friday. The nations signed a vision document aimed at enhancing the economic partnership. One of the key agreements reached was the implementation of the UPI payment system in Sri Lanka, which will foster fintech connectivity between the two nations.

#WATCH | We agreed that the economic and technology cooperation agreement between India-Sri Lanka is critical to enhance the bilateral trade and investment in new and priority areas: Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe pic.twitter.com/qUwTWdRm1K — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2023

The vision document encompasses various sectors, including tourism, power, trade, higher education, skill development and connectivity, with the aim of accelerating mutual cooperation in these areas.

During his media statement, Modi expressed India's unwavering support for the people of Sri Lanka, especially during their economic difficulties last year , emphasising that India stood "shoulder-to-shoulder" with its close friend during the crisis.

Wickremesinghe thanked PM Modi and the Indian government for their "invaluable support" during Sri Lanka's "time of crisis". He said the construction of the multi-project petroleum pipeline from the southern part of India to Sri Lanka would "ensure an affordable and reliable supply of energy resources to Sri Lanka."

VIDEO | "This year is quite important for relations between India and Sri Lanka," says PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/GQdVtTaUf6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 21, 2023

Wickremesinghe said that India and Sri Lanka have agreed that an economic and technology cooperation agreement between the two nations was "critical to enhancing the bilateral trade and investment in new and priority areas."

The Prime Minister emphasised the intertwining of India and Sri Lanka's security interests and development and stressed the importance of collaboration, taking into account each other's security concerns and sensitivities.

Modi expressed his hopes that the Sri Lankan government would work towards fulfilling the aspirations of the Tamil community, showing sensitivity to the concerns of all its citizens.

Additionally, Modi said that the two parties agreed to handle the fishermen's issue with a "humanitarian approach." Only July 9, 15 Indian fishermen were arrested in Sri Lanka's territorial waters for alleged poaching.

President Wickremesinghe said that Sri Lanka believes that "India's growth would be beneficial to the neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean Region."

The Sri Lankan President met India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval as well on July 21 while on a 2-day official visit to the nation upon PM Modi's invitation. He arrived on Thursday and was also called upon by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

