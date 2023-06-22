India signs Artemis Accords with US; ISRO, NASA to launch joint space mission to ISS in 2024

NASA and ISRO have agreed to launch a joint mission to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2024. PM Modi also signed the Artemis Accords, a non-binding multilateral arrangement between the US government and other world governments participating in the Artemis program, an US-led effort to return humans to the Moon by 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday signed Artemis Accords with the United States during his state visit, according to the White House. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have also agreed to launch a joint mission to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2024.

What are Artemis Accords?

Grounded in the United Nations Outer Space Treaty of 1967, the Artemis Accords is a non-binding multilateral arrangement between the US government and other world governments participating in the Artemis program, an US-led effort to return humans to the Moon by 2025, with the ultimate goal of expanding space exploration to Mars and beyond.

As of June 5, 2023, 25 countries and one territory have signed the accords- ten in Europe, seven in Asia, three in North America, two in Oceania, two in Africa, and two in South America.

Drafted by NASA and the US Department of State, the Accords establish a framework for cooperation in the civil space exploration and use in the 21st century.

In addition, NASA and ISRO have agreed to a joint mission to the ISS in the year 2024, said an official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

In other developments during PM’s state visit, multiple US companies will be partnering with India to build a semiconductor ecosystem that promotes supply chain diversification.

Micron Technology, with support from the Indian National Semiconductor Mission, recently announced an investment of over $800 million that together with additional financial support from Indian authorities will amount to a $2.75 billion semiconductor assembly and test facility in India, the reports added.

"On critical minerals and mineral security, the United States will announce its support for India becoming a member of the Mineral Security Partnership which is led by the US State Department and strengthens critical minerals supply chain and ensures that our respective markets are well supplied with essential critical minerals that are needed for climate, economic and strategic technology goals," the official said.

"On advanced computing, artificial intelligence and quantum information science, India and the United States have first established a joint Indo-US quantum coordination mechanism that will facilitate more collaboration between our industries, academia, and government," the official added.

India and the US have also signed a new implementation arrangement on artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum technologies for advanced wireless. In the advanced telecommunications, the two nations are working jointly on 5G and 6G technologies including Open Radio Access Network (RAN) systems.

The official said, "Here we'll be announcing partnerships on open RAN, field trials and rollouts, including scale deployments in both countries with operators and vendors of both markets. This will involve backing from the US International Development Finance, for cooperation and to promote the deployments in India. India's 5G and 6G and the US Next G alliance will be leading a new public-private Cooperation forum as well."