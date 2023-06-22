India signs Artemis Accords with US; ISRO, NASA to launch joint space mission to ISS in 2024

NASA and ISRO have agreed to launch a joint mission to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2024. PM Modi also signed the Artemis Accords, a non-binding multilateral arrangement between the US government and other world governments participating in the Artemis program, an US-led effort to return humans to the Moon by 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday signed Artemis Accords with the United States during his state visit, according to the White House. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have also agreed to launch a joint mission to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2024.

What are Artemis Accords?

Grounded in the United Nations Outer Space Treaty of 1967, the Artemis Accords is a non-binding multilateral arrangement between the US government and other world governments participating in the Artemis program, an US-led effort to return humans to the Moon by 2025, with the ultimate goal of expanding space exploration to Mars and beyond.

As of June 5, 2023, 25 countries and one territory have signed the accords- ten in Europe, seven in Asia, three in North America, two in Oceania, two in Africa, and two in South America.