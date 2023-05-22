India's import of Russian oil not under EU jurisdiction, clarifies foreign policy chief

Borrell's clarification comes in the wake of discussions within the European Union regarding an 11th sanctions package aimed at addressing the issue of sanctions circumvention by Russia.

The European Union's (EU) high representative for foreign policy Josep Borrell, on Monday, May 22, emphasised the need for careful navigation in international relations to avoid antagonising countries that are not subject to European law.

A notable concern highlighted by Borrell is the significant increase in India's oil imports from Russia. According to available data, India's oil imports from Russia skyrocketed from 1.7 million barrels in January 2022 to a staggering 63.3 million barrels in April 2023.

While acknowledging India's right to import Russian oil, Borrell underlined that India is not subject to EU laws, thus raising questions about the impact of these imports on European sanctions.

One particular aspect of concern for Borrell is the growing volume of EU oil imports from India, particularly products that are based on Russian oil. This trend raises moral and circumvention issues as European companies indirectly benefit from Russian oil through their trade with India.

Borrell stressed that this criticism is not directed at India itself, but rather aims to shed light on the actions of EU companies that are circumventing the sanctions.

The EU High Representative made it clear that the Indian government cannot be held responsible for the actions of its refiners or prevented from selling oil products obtained through the refining of Russian oil.

However, he emphasised the importance of acknowledging that such transactions do circumvent and undermine EU sanctions, leading to moral concerns.