India's import of Russian oil not under EU jurisdiction, clarifies foreign policy chief

By CNBCTV18.com May 22, 2023 2:48:06 PM IST (Published)

Borrell's clarification comes in the wake of discussions within the European Union regarding an 11th sanctions package aimed at addressing the issue of sanctions circumvention by Russia.

The European Union's (EU) high representative for foreign policy Josep Borrell, on Monday, May 22, emphasised the need for careful navigation in international relations to avoid antagonising countries that are not subject to European law.

Borrell's clarification comes in the wake of discussions within the European Union regarding an 11th sanctions package aimed at addressing the issue of sanctions circumvention by Russia.
A notable concern highlighted by Borrell is the significant increase in India's oil imports from Russia. According to available data, India's oil imports from Russia skyrocketed from 1.7 million barrels in January 2022 to a staggering 63.3 million barrels in April 2023.
