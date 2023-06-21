India raises human rights, hate crime issues in the US

A senior Biden official emphasised the importance of addressing differences between India and the US while maintaining a strong partnership. Both countries raised concerns on human rights and religious freedom.

A senior official from the Biden administration told reporters that it is important for India and the US to address areas of difference while maintaining a genuine partnership with each other. In this regard, The official said India has raised concerns regarding human rights and religiously motivated hate crimes in the United States, noting that the US reciprocates by regularly raising its own concerns on human rights and religious freedom with senior Indian government officials.

The official praised India as a true democracy with a vibrant civil society, a free press, and an independent judiciary, stressing the importance of supporting these pillars of Indian democracy as a partner. To demonstrate this commitment, the US engages with civil society and journalists, exemplified by recent interactions during Secretary Blinken's visit to India and ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Washington . Discussions on human rights, conducted at all levels including the highest, were described as frank and constructive.

The official also mentioned the successful global issues forum held in Washington in December, which facilitated serious discussions on a wide range of topics with Indian counterparts.

Looking ahead, the official expressed confidence in the bilateral relationship and India's capacity as a defense manufacturer, indicating that the upcoming events would serve as a vote of confidence.

