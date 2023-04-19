India now has 3 million more people than China

With half of its population under the age of 30, India is set to be the world's fastest-growing major economy.

India has officially taken over China to become the world's most populous nation, according to data released by the United Nations (UN) on Wednesday. The population of India has surpassed 1.428 billion, slightly higher than China's 1.425 billion people.

With half of its population under the age of 30, India is set to be the world's fastest-growing major economy. Additionally, the growing population will put pressure on the Modi government to create jobs for millions of people entering the workforce.

India, now Asia's third-largest economy, is home to almost a fifth of humanity, more than the population of Europe, Africa, or the Americas.

Estimates by different agencies have suggested that India's population is expected to keep rising for nearly three decades before it peaks at 1.65 billion and then would start declining.

China's population is forecast to decline to around 1.317 billion by 2050 while India's population is expected to increase to 1.668 billion.

According to demographic data from the United Nations Population Fund’s (UNFPA), 25 percent of India's population is in the age group of 0-14 years, 18 percent in the 10 to 19 age group, 26 percent in the age bracket of 10 to 24 years, 68 percent in the 15 to 64 years age group and 7 percent above 65 years.

The United States is estimated to be a distant number three in terms of population with nearly 340 million people.

UN population officials have said it was not possible to specify a date due to uncertainty about the data coming out of India and China, especially since India's last census was conducted in 2011 and the next one due in 2021 has been delayed due to the pandemic.

In 2022, China's population fell for the first time in six decades. This was a historic turn that is expected to mark the start of a long period of decline in its citizen numbers with profound implications for its economy and the world.

ALSO READ | Earth4All study predicts world population to peak at 8.5 billion by 2050 before a growth curb thereafter

India's annual population growth has averaged 1.2 percent since 2011, compared with 1.7 percent in the 10 years previously, according to government data.

"The Indian survey findings suggest that population anxieties have seeped into large portions of the general public. Yet, population numbers should not trigger anxiety or create alarm. Instead, they should be seen as a symbol of progress, development, and aspirations if individual rights and choices are being upheld," said Andrea Wojnar, the representative for UNFPA India, in a statement.

With agency inputs.