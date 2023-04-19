English
India population to overtake China's by 2.9 million by mid 2023: UN report

India population to overtake China's by 2.9 million by mid-2023: UN report

India population to overtake China's by 2.9 million by mid-2023: UN report
Apr 19, 2023

UN population officials have said it was not possible to specify a date due to uncertainty about the data coming out of India and China, especially since India's last census was conducted in 2011 and the next one due in 2021 has been delayed due to the pandemic.

The United Nations (UN) released data on April 19 stating that India is set to overtake China in terms of population by almost 3 million people by the middle of this year.

The demographic data from the United Nations Population Fund’s (UNFPA) "State of World Population Report, 2023" estimates India's population at about 1.43 billion people compared to 1.42 billion people in China.
The United States is estimated to be a distant number three in terms of population with nearly 340 million people. The data reflects information available as of February 2023, according to the report.
ALSO READ | India’s population may have already overtaken China’s
Population experts who analysed previous UN data projected India would go past China this month. However, the latest report from the global body did not specify a date for when the change would take place.
In 2022, China's population fell for the first time in six decades. This was a historic turn that is expected to mark the start of a long period of decline in its citizen numbers with profound implications for its economy and the world.
ALSO READ | Earth4All study predicts world population to peak at 8.5 billion by 2050 before a growth curb thereafter
India's annual population growth has averaged 1.2 percent since 2011, compared with 1.7 percent in the 10 years previously, according to government data.
"The Indian survey findings suggest that population anxieties have seeped into large portions of the general public. Yet, population numbers should not trigger anxiety or create alarm. Instead, they should be seen as a symbol of progress, development, and aspirations if individual rights and choices are being upheld," said Andrea Wojnar, the representative for UNFPA India, in a statement.
 
(Edited by : Ayushi Agarwal)
X