Geetika Srivastava, a 2005 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, will be India's new charge d'affaires at its high commission in Islamabad. Geetika, who is currently serving as the Joint Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), is the first woman to head India's mission in Pakistan.

Geetika is currently handling the Indo-Pacific division in MEA and will succeed Dr M Suresh Kumar, who is expected to return to India soon.

From 2007 to 2009, Geetika served in the Indian Embassy in China where she mastered Mandarin language. She has also had stints at the Regional Passport Office in Kolkata and has been the director of the Indian Ocean region division in the foreign ministry.

New Delhi and Islamabad haven't had high commissioners since August 2019 after Pakistan downgraded the diplomatic relations between the two nations following the abrogation of Article 370, which granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Although women diplomats have earlier represented India in Pakistan, none of them headed the mission. A few years ago, Islamabad was declared a “non-family” posting for the Indian diplomats. Besides Geetika, another woman diplomat holds the First Secretary level position at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

Geetika is expected to report to her post in Islamabad soon.