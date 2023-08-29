CNBC TV18
Geetika Srivastava: Know about first woman to head Indian Mission in Pakistan

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 29, 2023 3:25:56 PM IST (Updated)

Geetika Srivastava, a 2005 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, will be India's new charge d'affaires at its high commission in Islamabad. Geetika, who is currently serving as the Joint Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), is the first woman to head India's mission in Pakistan.

From 2007 to 2009, Geetika served in the Indian Embassy in China where she mastered Mandarin language. She has also had stints at the Regional Passport Office in Kolkata and has been the director of the Indian Ocean region division in the foreign ministry.

New Delhi and Islamabad haven't had high commissioners since August 2019 after Pakistan downgraded the diplomatic relations between the two nations following the abrogation of Article 370, which granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Although women diplomats have earlier represented India in Pakistan, none of them headed the mission. A few years ago, Islamabad was declared a “non-family” posting for the Indian diplomats. Besides Geetika, another woman diplomat holds the First Secretary level position at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

Geetika is expected to report to her post in Islamabad soon.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has also appointed a new charge d'affaires, Saad Ahmad Warraich, in New Delhi. Saad is a career diplomat, who served at Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York. He will succeed Salman Sharif, who returned to Pakistan in July.

Also Read:Pakistan court drops murder abetment charges against Imran Khan: Report
First Published: Aug 29, 2023 3:14 PM IST
