India has helped keep the price cap on Russian oil, says US Ambassador ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the US

Eric Garcetti’s narrative can be seen as a sign of the White House’s willingness to set aside the friction between the two countries for now and focus on other possible areas of cooperation as Modi prepares for his first visit to the US since 2019.

India’s decision to continue buying crude oil from Russia was a thorn in its relationship with the United States. After many salvos and counters from both sides, there seems to be a certain thaw in the relationship. US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti made some significant comments ahead of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the North American nation from June 21 to 24.

“Our position is that India has helped us actually keep that price cap that was essential tenet…It wasn’t a ban on this oil but a price cap, and so India’s participation is actually fulfilling that goal for us…,” Garcetti told CNN-News18 in an interview on Tuesday. The US was India’s top trading partner in the last financial year; the bilateral trade crossed $128.55 billion in the 12 months ending March 2023.

What is the price cap on Russian oil?

$60 a barrel. The group of seven most economically advanced countries, also called the G7 — United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Japan — had decided to punish Russia for invading Ukraine last year. It was decided that insurers, shipping companies,financiers in any of these seven countries would not move Russian oil anywhere in the world, if the invoice is priced above the $60 a barrel mark.

The US believes that this has led to Russia making far less money on each barrel of oil sold, a note from the US Treasury Department in April said. “In recent months, official price reporting agency data has shown that Russian Urals crude oil has traded at a discount of as much as $25-$35 per barrel less than Brent,” it said.

However, there have been conflicting reports on this account. While Helima Croft of RBC Capital Markets found that refiners in both India and China are abiding by the price cap set by the G7 countries, another report from Reuters found that some key consumers in both countries did buy oil at higher prices.

This will also be Modi’s first “state visit” to the US, the first for an Indian Prime Minister since 2009. Modi’s previous visits weren’t state visits, as explained by the Indian Express in this article .

Ahead of this significant meeting between Modi and Biden, here are some interesting comments made by the US Ambassador to India Garcetti:

In an interview to PTI, Garcetti suggested that the two countries are working on certain agreements to bolster defence cooperation and they are likely to be firmed up when Modi visits the US or President Joe Biden comes to India in September for the G20 summit.

"We cannot have an Indo-Pacific without India,” Garcetti told ANI.

"New Delhi can count on the friendship and strategic relationship with the United States." Garcetti was responding to a question from News18 on the border dispute between India and China.

"India is a global force of cooperation, the bilateral relationship between India and US is historic and it is generational,” he added.

The ambassador went to say, “India has more military drills with the US than any other country. Whenever there have been incidents, India called on us and we have been there, and I think that continues to deepen, whether that is co-production of defence or it’s about integrating our forces. It’s about sharing moments of crisis information with each other, and I think that is very important for not only India and the US but for many countries."