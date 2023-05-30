English
    India has helped keep the price cap on Russian oil, says US Ambassador ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the US
    By CNBCTV18.com May 30, 2023 10:11:01 PM IST (Updated)

    Eric Garcetti’s narrative can be seen as a sign of the White House’s willingness to set aside the friction between the two countries for now and focus on other possible areas of cooperation as Modi prepares for his first visit to the US since 2019. 

    India’s decision to continue buying crude oil from Russia was a thorn in its relationship with the United States. After many salvos and counters from both sides, there seems to be a certain thaw in the relationship. US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti made some significant comments ahead of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the North American nation from June 21 to 24. 

    “Our position is that India has helped us actually keep that price cap that was essential tenet…It wasn’t a ban on this oil but a price cap, and so India’s participation is actually fulfilling that goal for us…,” Garcetti told CNN-News18 in an interview on Tuesday. The US was India’s top trading partner in the last financial year; the bilateral trade crossed $128.55 billion in the 12 months ending March 2023.
    What is the price cap on Russian oil? 
    $60 a barrel. The group of seven most economically advanced countries, also called the G7 — United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Japan — had decided to punish Russia for invading Ukraine last year. It was decided that insurers, shipping companies,financiers in any of these seven countries would not move Russian oil anywhere in the world, if the invoice is priced above the $60 a barrel mark. 
