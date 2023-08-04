India-Niger relations remain steady amidst political upheaval: Former Indian Envoy

In an conversation with CNBC-TV18, RS Malhotra, the former Indian envoy to Niger, expressed his views on the current political turmoil in Niger and its potential impact on the bilateral relations between India and the West African nation.

In a conversation with CNBC-TV18, RS Malhotra, the former Indian envoy to Niger, expressed his views on the current political turmoil in Niger and its potential impact on the bilateral relations between India and the West African nation. Despite the recent coup that led to the detention of President Mohamed Bazoum, Malhotra remains optimistic about the resilience of India-Niger relations.

Malhotra said, “As far as India's relations with the Niger are concerned, the overall relationship is not going to be damaged by that. I think as long as law and order holds there, our relationship will be to stay. India will of course, not directly, but in whatever way will try to nudge that normalcy returns to Niger, and there is a slowly but surely movement towards civilian power taking over the regime of the country.”

The recent coup in Niger, which saw the military group take control and detain President Bazoum , has raised concerns about the political stability of the region. Chief General of the Presidential Guard, Omar Tchiani, declared himself as the Head of the country in a televised address.

Oluwole Ojewale, Coordinator – ROCO, ENACT outlined two options: the first being negotiation for President Bazoum's return to power, and the second involving attempts to legitimize the stay in power of the current regime. He drew attention to the Afghanistan situation where the United States invested heavily, both in terms of resources and effort, to establish a democratic government that ultimately couldn't sustain itself.

Ojewale further expressed his perspective, stating, “I find minimal cause for India to be concerned, given that concerning Africa, India's stance aligns better with democratic or political leadership. The majority of India's engagements in the region are business-oriented. Consequently, there is lesser interference in any way in terms of the political development across Africa with respect to India.”

Malhotra pointed out that Niger has been at the forefront of the fight against Islamist terror in the region. He highlighted the challenges faced by neighboring countries, including Mali and Burkina Faso, which have also experienced coups within the last three years.