India must implement WTO ruling on ICT products, says top EU diplomat 

India has declared its intent to contest World Trade Organization (WTO)'s ruling which had held tariff treatment of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) products and line telephone handsets as inconsistent with WTO rules.
The European Union (EU) expects India to implement the recent World Trade Organisation (WTO) ruling on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) products and scrap the additional tariffs, said top EU diplomat Helena Konig. However, she also added that it is difficult to comment on the steps the EU will take if India does not implement the WTO ruling.
In addition, Konig stated that the content of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is more important than speed and that trade and sustainable development are crucial for the EU in this FTA.
India has declared its intent to contest World Trade Organization (WTO)'s ruling which had held tariff treatment of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) products and line telephone handsets as inconsistent with WTO rules. WTO had asked India to bring its tariff treatment in line with WTO rules and panel recommendations, concluding a dispute raised by Taiwan in 2020 in the latter's favour.
It ruled that India's tariff treatment of certain ICT products was in excess of duty-free rates that India was obliged to provide under WTO rules. Third parties to the dispute included the United States, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Norway, Thailand, Singapore, Russia, Brazil, Korea, China, Canada and Indonesia.
Government sources told CNBC-TV18 that there won't be any immediate impact of the WTO ruling as India has time till May 30 to contest the ruling.
WTO's ruling says India can't impose import duty on electronic goods by virtue of being a signatory to ITA (Information Technology Agreement) 1995, government sources pointed out that many items cited in WTO's order didn't exist in 1995.
The recently concluded 4th round of India-EU FTA talks faced several challenging issues, which could delay the conclusion of negotiations. The EU is not willing to compromise on content for speed.
