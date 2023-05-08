English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsIndia must implement WTO ruling on ICT products, says top EU diplomat 

India must implement WTO ruling on ICT products, says top EU diplomat 

India must implement WTO ruling on ICT products, says top EU diplomat 
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 8, 2023 8:24:42 PM IST (Published)

India has declared its intent to contest World Trade Organization (WTO)'s ruling which had held tariff treatment of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) products and line telephone handsets as inconsistent with WTO rules.

The European Union (EU) expects India to implement the recent World Trade Organisation (WTO) ruling on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) products and scrap the additional tariffs, said top EU diplomat Helena Konig. However, she also added that it is difficult to comment on the steps the EU will take if India does not implement the WTO ruling.

In addition, Konig stated that the content of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is more important than speed and that trade and sustainable development are crucial for the EU in this FTA.
Also Read: India to appeal against WTO import duty ruling on electronic products, government says no immediate impact of order
India has declared its intent to contest World Trade Organization (WTO)'s ruling which had held tariff treatment of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) products and line telephone handsets as inconsistent with WTO rules. WTO had asked India to bring its tariff treatment in line with WTO rules and panel recommendations, concluding a dispute raised by Taiwan in 2020 in the latter's favour.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X