India must implement WTO ruling on ICT products, says top EU diplomat 

The European Union (EU) expects India to implement the recent World Trade Organisation (WTO) ruling on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) products and scrap the additional tariffs, said top EU diplomat Helena Konig. However, she also added that it is difficult to comment on the steps the EU will take if India does not implement the WTO ruling.

In addition, Konig stated that the content of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is more important than speed and that trade and sustainable development are crucial for the EU in this FTA.

India has declared its intent to contest World Trade Organization (WTO)'s ruling which had held tariff treatment of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) products and line telephone handsets as inconsistent with WTO rules. WTO had asked India to bring its tariff treatment in line with WTO rules and panel recommendations, concluding a dispute raised by Taiwan in 2020 in the latter's favour.