Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Kuala Lumpur; India and Malaysia review defence engagement

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is visiting Kuala Lumpur to deepen bilateral defence ties with Malaysia and engage in talks with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Defence Minister Mohamad Hasan.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday for a three-day visit aimed at deepening bilateral defence and strategic ties between India and Malaysia. During his visit, Singh called on Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and held talks with his counterpart, Defence Minister Mohamad Hasan, to discuss avenues for further collaboration in the defence sector.

In a tweet, Singh expressed his appreciation for PM Anwar Ibrahim's "positive approach" and interest in enhancing the India-Malaysia bilateral relationship.

He also highlighted the "fruitful meeting" with Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir, where the two "discussed wide range of issues of mutual interest aimed at further strengthening India-Malaysia Enhanced Strategic Partnership."

Singh shared details of his "excellent meeting" with Defence Minister Mohamad Hasan, where they reviewed the "diverse pillars of the extensive bilateral defence engagement" between the two nations and "discussed the roadmap for the 4th Decade of India-Malaysia Defence Cooperation."

The Indian Defence Ministry, in a statement released earlier, stated that Singh and Hasan would assess the existing defence cooperation between India and Malaysia and explore new initiatives to strengthen their engagements.

Both countries share a common interest in the peace and prosperity of the region and have built a robust relationship in various strategic areas, including defence and security.

ALSO READ | India, Malaysia can now trade in Indian rupee

The statement further emphasised that India and Malaysia are committed to working together under the vision of an enhanced strategic partnership established during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Malaysia in 2015.

Notably, Malaysia has shown keen interest in procuring India's indigenous Tejas aircraft, a single-engine multi-role fighter capable of operating in high-threat air environments.

With agency inputs.