Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Kuala Lumpur; India and Malaysia review defence engagement
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 10, 2023 4:57:59 PM IST (Published)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is visiting Kuala Lumpur to deepen bilateral defence ties with Malaysia and engage in talks with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Defence Minister Mohamad Hasan.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday for a three-day visit aimed at deepening bilateral defence and strategic ties between India and Malaysia. During his visit, Singh called on Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and held talks with his counterpart, Defence Minister Mohamad Hasan, to discuss avenues for further collaboration in the defence sector.

In a tweet, Singh expressed his appreciation for PM Anwar Ibrahim's "positive approach" and interest in enhancing the India-Malaysia bilateral relationship.
He also highlighted the "fruitful meeting" with Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir, where the two "discussed wide range of issues of mutual interest aimed at further strengthening India-Malaysia Enhanced Strategic Partnership."
