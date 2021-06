India and Kenya held detailed discussions on the situation in the Indo-Pacific and have agreed to expand cooperation for peace and security in the region. This was one of the major takeaways of External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar's visit to Kenya, aimed at deepening ties with the African Union.

"The two sides held extensive exchanges on global and regional issues including the security situation in the Indo-Pacific region and the Horn of Africa. They expressed their concern at the growing radicalization and the increase in international terrorism and violent extremism in parts of Africa and Asia," read the joint statement issued after the meeting between the EAM Jaishankar and Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Raychelle Omamo.

S Jaishankar, who was on a three-day visit to Kenya, conveyed that India recognised the big four agenda of the African nation which include manufacturing, affordable housing, universal health and food security. "EAM underlined that India will further build upon its partnership taking these into account. Both sides reiterated their strong commitment to South-South Cooperation," said a statement.

During the meeting, the two leaders agreed to diversify trade relations between India and Kenya. The Kenyan side conveyed that the country hopes to attract greater Indian private sector investment in manufacturing, agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, automobile and affordable housing.

"The two sides reviewed bilateral development cooperation and agreed to work together to enhance partnership through exploring further opportunities both in the government and private sector in the areas of Health, Environment, ICT, Tourism, Higher Education, Automotive, Defence and Security," the two nations said in the joint statement.