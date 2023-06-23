India is fifth largest economy, will be third largest soon, says PM Modi at US Congress

We are not only growing bigger, but we are also growing faster.. When India grows, the whole world grows, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He received 15 standing ovations, 79 applauses during his address to the joint session of the US Congress on Thursday.

India is the 5th largest economy and will be third largest soon, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighting the economic progress India has made since his last visit to United States.

"When I first visited the US as a Prime Minister, India was the 10th largest economy in the world. Today, India is the 5th largest. and we will be the third largest soon," he said in his address to the US Congress in Capitol Hill.

"We are not only growing bigger, but we are also growing faster.. When India grows, the whole world grows," he added.

PM said that the world, today, wants to know more about India. There are over 2,500 political parties, about 20 different parties govern various states of India, and there are 22 official languages and thousands of dialects, yet "we speak in one voice."

"We have over 2,500 political parties. About 20 different parties govern various states of India. We have 22 official languages and thousands of dialects, yet we speak in one voice," he said.

"...today in modern India, women are leading us to a better future. India's vision is not just of development that benefits women. It is of women-led development where women lead the journey of progress. A woman has risen from a humble tribal background to be our Head of State...," he added.

"India is the home to all faiths in the world and we celebrate all of them. In India, diversity is a natural way of life, today the world wants to know more and more about India."

"Last year India celebrated 75 years of independence. Every milestone is important but this one was special. We celebrated a remarkable journey of our 75 years of freedom after thousand years of foreign rule in one form or another. This was not just a celebration of democracy but also of diversity..," he said.

"Our vision is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas'. We are focusing on infrastructure developments. We have given nearly 14 million homes to provide shelter to over 150 million people, which is nearly 6 times the population of Australia."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in United States on his maiden visit addressed the US Congress with his historic speech on Thursday. He was received with warm welcome as he arrived at the Capitol Hill.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy and US Vice President Kamala Harris also arrived at the House of Representatives, ahead of PM Modi's speech. Members of Indian diaspora and Tibetan community, who gathered outside the Capitol Hill chanted slogans as 'Welcome Modi', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' in a display of support of enthusiasm.

"It is always a great honour to address the US Congress. It is an exceptional privilege to do so twice. For this honour, I extend my deepest gratitude to the 1.4 billion people of India. I see that nearly half of you were here in 2016. I can also see the enthusiasm of the old friends and the new friends in the other half," Modi said in his address.

The Indian Prime Minister received 15 standing ovations, 79 applauses during his address to the joint session of the US Congress.

At the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, this visit marks his sixth trip to the country since coming to power in May 2014, but this is his first state visit.