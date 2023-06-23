CNBC TV18
India is fifth largest economy, will be third largest soon, says PM Modi at US Congress

By Anushka Sharma  Jun 23, 2023 4:59:08 AM IST (Published)

We are not only growing bigger, but we are also growing faster.. When India grows, the whole world grows, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He received 15 standing ovations, 79 applauses during his address to the joint session of the US Congress on Thursday.

India is the 5th largest economy and will be third largest soon, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighting the economic progress India has made since his last visit to United States.

"When I first visited the US as a Prime Minister, India was the 10th largest economy in the world. Today, India is the 5th largest. and we will be the third largest soon," he said in his address to the US Congress in Capitol Hill.
"We are not only growing bigger, but we are also growing faster.. When India grows, the whole world grows," he added.
X