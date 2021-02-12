World India is actually a red-hot investment opportunity for its clean energy transition: John Kerry Updated : February 12, 2021 07:40 AM IST The leadership of the two countries at the top level have known each other for long and have put the relationship on fast-track. In his speech, Kerry made it clear that India is a key partner of the US under the Biden Administration Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply