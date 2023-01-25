homeworld News

India invites Pakistan, China to 2023 SCO summit to be held in Goa

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 25, 2023

Pakistan is the only SCO member country that has not submitted an entry for the third iteration of the group's annual film festival, the information and broadcasting ministry said.

As the president of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), India has sent invitations to all members — including Pakistan and China — for the upcoming foreign ministers' meeting in Goa. The meeting is scheduled on  May 4-5, 2023.

India took over the presidency of the 9-member group in September 2022 for a year. The summit will give India and other member countries a platform to discuss multilateral cooperation amid rising tensions from the Russia-Ukraine war and border disputes.
News about the invitation comes weeks after Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Pakistani counterpart Bhutto clashed on the Kashmir crisis at the UN Security Council.
Also read: India slams Pakistan for raking up Kashmir issue at UN — 'Hosting osama bin laden, attacking parliament'
Last year, the SCO summit was held in Uzbekistan and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The prime minister met with several global leaders such as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Also read: SCO Summit 2022 Highlights: PM Modi holds talks with Russian President Putin
Meanwhile, Pakistan is the only SCO member country that has not submitted an entry for the third iteration of the group's annual film festival, the information and broadcasting ministry said.
"There has been no response," Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Neerja Shekhar said in a press conference on Monday.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation comprises of nine countries: China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. As the latest member, Iran will attend the group as a member rather than an observer for the first time under India's presidency of the group.
The SCO is a Eurasian political, economic and security conglomerate and is the world's largest regional organisation in terms of geographic scope and population, accounting for 40 percent of the world population.
