World India invites Australia to be part of Malabar exercise along with the US and Japan Updated : October 19, 2020 08:53 PM IST The Malabar exercise started in 1992 as a bilateral drill between the Indian Navy and the US Navy in the Indian Ocean. Japan became a permanent member of the exercise in 2015. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the announcement was another important step in Australia's deepening relationship with India.