India must invite President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for G20 and play a greater role in Ukraine, says Ukrainian Minister

Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzaparova has urged India to invite President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the G20 Leaders' Summit in September and also requested the participation of Ukrainian officials in other G20 platforms this year.

"India is a strong global voice and holds the G20 Presidency. We cannot escape a discussion on Ukraine as the war is not limited to Ukraine or Europe. India should play a greater role in Ukrainian issues and intensify political dialogue at the highest level", Dzaparova told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

Emine Dzaparova, who hails from Crimea, has invited Prime Minister Modi to visit Kyiv and has also invited NSA Ajit Doval as a first step towards a greater political dialogue with India.

"Crimean aggression has shown that if evil is not stopped it always becomes bigger. It is crucial for India to understand that the repercussions of the war will be for everyone", she said.

Dzaparova added that over 10,000 civilians have been killed and over 15,000 wounded in Ukraine. The minister said that there are at least 16,000 children stranded in Russia at risk of being forced into organ trafficking and prostitution, but actual numbers could be much higher.

The Ukrainian official said India must diversify its sources of military technology and energy beyond Russia. "It is crucial for India to follow better technologies than Russian weaponry which has been easily destroyed in Ukraine. India must take note of Russia's blackmail policy and must have other independent sources of energy", said Dzaparova.

The minister said that while no diplomatic solution was in sight yet, the counter-offensive which could begin soon could open up the next phase of negotiations. She made it clear that Ukraine would not accept anything but complete Russian withdrawal from all occupied parts of its territory.

Dzaparova said India, which has tensions with Pakistan in the west and China in the east, must take a cue from what is happening in Ukraine. "Resolution of the war on a fair basis is crucial otherwise the next war is very near", she said.