Indonesian Finance Minister Mulyani Indrawati on Sunday said that India and Indonesia are working closely on increasing investment opportunities between the two countries. Highlighting the close collaboration between the two nations, Indrawati said they are working together to strengthen policy dialogues on trade, digital technologies, payment systems and growth.

Her comment comes as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the India-Indonesia Economic and Financial Dialogue in Gandhinagar to enhance bilateral cooperation.

"I believe that this dialogue will facilitate better cooperation between India and Southeast Asia while contributing to global economic and financial stability," Sitharaman said today.

Trade between India and Indonesia touched $38 billion in 2022, Sitharaman pointed out.

The two nations have been discussing bilateral investments and the development of digital public infrastructure, she added. The Finance Minister also wanted to put on record that India has a lot to learn from Indonesia and expressed gratitude for FM Indrawati's significant role.

Both India and Indonesia are fast-growing economies and are similar in many ways, Sitharaman said. She went on to cite that both are active members of multilateral organisations such as G20, WTO and the East Asia Summit.

Keeping this in mind, she said that India is addressing issues faced by both nations during its presidency of the G20.

These comments also come on the sidelines of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paying an official visit to Jakarta for the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting, after which he left for Bangkok, Thailand.

FM Sitharaman also met Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on the sidelines of the third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Gandhinagar today.

The ministers discussed building consensus on the G20 Finance Track work streams and the progress of trade-related negotiations between India and Canada.

Freeland expressed the Canadian Pension Funds' interest in investing in Indian Infrastructure Funds due to India's stable investment climate. The ministers also emphasised the strong and time-tested relationship between the two countries.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also spoke at the event and thanked FM Sithraman for hosting the G20 ministerial.

"Ahead of the Leaders’ Summit in September, this week’s convening offers us an opportunity to take stock of what we’ve done – and to redouble our efforts to strengthen the global economy, support emerging and developing economies, and tackle global challenges," Yellen said.