India to host event on Gandhian thought and philosophy at UN as body gears up to discuss Ukraine War

The event will be organised jointly by the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations and the University for Peace at the Economic and Social Council Chamber. Diplomats from across the world are expected to attend the meeting.
India is all set to host an event on Gandhian thought and philosophy on Thursday at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York. This comes as the international body gears up to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine which will complete one year on February 24.
Announcing the event, India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations said, "Join us tomorrow at UN for a thought-provoking initiative on the centrality of Mission Life & sustainable development to Gandhian thought as part of the India Roundtable series."
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the one-year mark of the invasion stands as a grim milestone for the Ukrainian people and the international community.
"The invasion is a violation of the United Nations Charter and international law and is having dramatic humanitarian and human rights consequences."
Reiterating his stand on Ukraine war, the UN Secretary General said, "We are committed to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine, within its internationally recognized borders."
US Ambassador to the UN — Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had chosen war in an assault on the international body.
