India to host QUAD Foreign Minister’s meet in 2023

Quad Foreign Ministers’ meet was last held in New York City on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly to deepen support for advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific.

India is going to host the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) Foreign Ministers meeting next year, Japanese envoy to India Hiroshi Suzuki said to ANI. Expressing his happiness, Suzuki added that Japan’s Foreign Minister is looking forward to visiting India.

“India is going to be the Host for the Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) Foreign Ministers meeting and my Foreign Minister Hayashi is looking forward to visiting India on this occasion. Quad as you know has been getting firmly on the ground. We had the first summit last year in Washington DC and then this year in Tokyo and I am glad that next year India is going to host the Foreign Ministers Meeting. So, this is a very important framework and I am glad that India and Japan are working very closely together on this,” Suzuki said.

Talking about the Japan-India ties, the Japanese Ambassador said that the two countries enjoy a special strategic partnership and efforts are going on to expand bilateral cooperation in different domains.

“India and Japan enjoy a special global strategic partnership and we try to expand our cooperation in all fields. Of course, security is a very important area so I am glad that cooperation is advancing in the area of security," he said.

India this month has taken over the Presidency of G20 and come January, Japan will take over the presidency of G7. So, the close cooperation between India and Japan under the Presidencies of G20 and G7 is more important than ever. So, I look forward to working closely with my Indian friends to promote close cooperation going forward.”

