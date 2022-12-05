India has been a constructive presence at the G20 summit, says US Deputy NSA Mike Pyles

US Deputy NSA said that price cap on oil is meant to preserve stability and supply in energy markets and limit revenues for Russia. He added that both the US and India have important shared interests in the price cap.

India has been a constructive presence at the G20 summit, US Deputy NSA and G20 Sherpa Mike Pyles said exclusively to CNBC-TV18. Pyles said he's looking forward to working with India on reforming multilateral development banks and debt relief to low-income nations.

Speaking on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, he said that war could be ended any minute on the decision of Vladimir Putin. Pyles reiterated his country's position of standing by the Ukrainian people and said he would continue looking for more ways to impose costs on Russia while recognising the cost of the war for the developing world.

Assuring developing economies feeling the pressure of the ongoing war, he also said he would look at ways to relieve the pressures of the war.

India can negotiate harder with Russia to bring down pressure on its consumers.

Accusing Russia of weaponising access to energy and food, he said that the US would like to put the focus on Moscow at the G20.