"India will be the growth engine of the world," says PM Modi at BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue

Addressing the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue in South Africa’s Johannesburg, PM Modi said India will be the growth engine of the world and will soon reach the $5 trillion mark.

"India will be the growth engine of the world. It's because India turned calamity and tough times into economic reforms. In the last few years, the ease of doing business in India has improved due to the work done in the mission mode. We have focused on public service delivery and good governance. Today in India UPI is used at all levels. Today among all countries in the world, India is the country with the highest digital transaction," he said.

#WATCH | PM Modi at BRICS Business Forum in South Africa says, "Investor confidence has increased after the implementation of GST and Insolvency and Bankruptcy code in India. Defence and Space sectors opened for the private sector...With the use of technology, we have taken a… pic.twitter.com/ROnDKdo1ev — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023 The Indian Prime Minister added that his government has taken several steps for financial inclusion of the marginalised sections of the society and also recalled steps taken to make India a manufacturing hub in the areas of green energies. He also added that investor confidence has increased for India after the implementation of The Indian Prime Minister added that his government has taken several steps for financial inclusion of the marginalised sections of the society and also recalled steps taken to make India a manufacturing hub in the areas of green energies. He also added that investor confidence has increased for India after the implementation of GST and Insolvency and Bankruptcy code

"Investor confidence has increased after the implementation of GST and Insolvency and Bankruptcy code in India. Defence and Space sectors opened for the private sector...With the use of technology, we have taken a leap in financial inclusion. Today, UPI is being used by street vendors to shopping malls. We are actively taking steps to make India a manufacturing hub in the areas of solar energy, wind energy, electric vehicles and green hydrogen,” he added.

He also said that BRICS emerged as a ray of hope for the world economy during its first summit in 2009, when the global economy was recovering from the 2008 financial crisis.