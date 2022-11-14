    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homeworld News

    India-Gulf Cooperation Council FTA talks slated to restart in 2-3 weeks: Govt

    India-Gulf Cooperation Council FTA talks slated to restart in 2-3 weeks: Govt

    India-Gulf Cooperation Council FTA talks slated to restart in 2-3 weeks: Govt
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Updated)

    India aims for a fair, equitable, and mutually beneficial FTA deal with the Gulf Cooperation Council. The South Asian nation hopes to generate over a lakh job through this deal.

    India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Free Trade Agreement talks are slated to restart in two to three weeks, government sources have told CNBC-TV18. As reported earlier, the existing Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with GCC constituent UAE will serve as a benchmark for prospective talks.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    FTX crash: What’s next for the struggling exchange and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried

    FTX crash: What’s next for the struggling exchange and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    Twitter, Meta mass layoffs: What the Indian law says about severance package, notice period and more

    Twitter, Meta mass layoffs: What the Indian law says about severance package, notice period and more

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Should you buy or sell SAIL: A mixed tale of two brokerages

    Should you buy or sell SAIL: A mixed tale of two brokerages

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Are big fat Indian weddings back? Vendors rejoice as post-pandemic sales soar even as inflation pinches

    Are big fat Indian weddings back? Vendors rejoice as post-pandemic sales soar even as inflation pinches

    IST7 Min(s) Read

    India will aim for a fair, equitable, and mutually beneficial FTA deal with focus remaining on labour-intensive sectors. The South Asian nation hopes to generate over a lakh jobs through this deal.
    Earlier in an exclusive conversation, the Director General of the Federation of Indian Exporters Organisation (FIEO), Ajay Sahai, said that stating that the India-UAE CEPA will serve as a template due to the commonality between oil-driven economies.
    The Gulf Cooperation Council comprises oil-rich countries of the middle east that includes Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain.
    Also Read:India-UAE CEPA will serve as template for probable India-GCC Free Trade Agreement: Says FIEO
     
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)India-Gulf relations

    Previous Article

    Russian foreign ministry says reports of Sergey Lavrov's hospitalisation 'fake'

    Next Article

    Turkey suspects Kurdish militants behind Istanbul bombing, arrests one

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng