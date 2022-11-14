India-Gulf Cooperation Council FTA talks slated to restart in 2-3 weeks: Govt

By Sangam Singh

India aims for a fair, equitable, and mutually beneficial FTA deal with the Gulf Cooperation Council. The South Asian nation hopes to generate over a lakh job through this deal.

India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Free Trade Agreement talks are slated to restart in two to three weeks, government sources have told CNBC-TV18. As reported earlier, the existing Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with GCC constituent UAE will serve as a benchmark for prospective talks.

Earlier in an exclusive conversation, the Director General of the Federation of Indian Exporters Organisation (FIEO), Ajay Sahai, said that stating that the India-UAE CEPA will serve as a template due to the commonality between oil-driven economies.