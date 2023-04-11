India-France trade ties set to flourish: Piyush Goyal sees potential for defining partnership

India and France are celebrating 25 years of a strategic partnership that has seen growth in trade, defense, and culture. Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, has been in France to celebrate the partnership and explore further opportunities for collaboration.

The relationship was born in 1998, after India's nuclear tests, when France helped India develop its defense capabilities. In an interview with CNBCTV18, Goyal said that there are endless possibilities for collaboration, including technology, investment, tourism, and culture.

He also highlighted the importance of the defense partnership, with France being India's best bet at a time when other sources of defense technology are becoming uncertain.

"The possibilities are endless. We are working with friends in France on furthering this strategic and defense partnership. We are looking at technology in a variety of fields. There's investment flow both sides," he said.

Goyal expressed his satisfaction that the partnership was initiated under the NDA-1 government, and now, another NDA government is taking it to greater heights.

He believes that France and India are natural friends and partners, with an affinity that goes back years.

Goyal sees the potential for the partnership to blossom into one of the defining partnerships that India has with any country in the next 25 years.

Regarding trade, Goyal sees potential in every area, from textiles and foodstuffs to technology and services like banking and accounting. He believes that there is scope for more French investment in India, and that investment is already flowing in both directions.

The Indian government is working to attract more trade, technology, tourism, and investment to India, with a whole-of-government approach.

Goyal is confident about the partnership's potential going forward, and noted that the Indian community in France is vibrant and dynamic, wanting to contribute to this relationship.

The partnership has grown in a multi-dimensional way, with French investment in India, Indian students coming to France, and a whole new generation of interaction that could be productive in the years ahead.

Watch video for full interview.