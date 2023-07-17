A report cited sources as saying that the negotiators tried to close the two deals in time, "so that they could include the lines in the document". However, that could not be "wrapped up by the summit meeting".

Indian and French officials were unable to complete negotiations on the “procurement of Scorpene submarines and joint development of a combat aircraft engine” in time, claimed a media report. The deal missed a mention in the joint statement by the two countries on Monday.

The Indian Express cited sources as saying that the negotiators tried to close the two deals in time, "so that they could include the lines in the document". However, that could not be "wrapped up by the summit meeting".

Meanwhile, the Indian Express quoted sources as saying that a draft version, with reference to the pact on submarines and the engine, was uploaded “by mistake" on the website of the Ministry of External Affairs.

The press release currently available on the site reads, "India and France hail the success of the first Scorpene submarine construction programme (P75 – Kalvari), a model of Make in India and the sharing of naval expertise between companies in the two countries. India and France are ready to explore more ambitious projects to develop the Indian submarine fleet and its performance."

Former Indian Ambassador Anil Wadhwa had expected big defence announcements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France. He, however, said last week, "Rafale and Scorpene deals could take time, while both teams work out their finer aspects."