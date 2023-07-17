2 Min Read
A report cited sources as saying that the negotiators tried to close the two deals in time, "so that they could include the lines in the document". However, that could not be "wrapped up by the summit meeting".
Indian and French officials were unable to complete negotiations on the “procurement of Scorpene submarines and joint development of a combat aircraft engine” in time, claimed a media report. The deal missed a mention in the joint statement by the two countries on Monday.
The final statement after the delegation-level talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris did not mention the pact on buying these submarines and the joint development of the combat aircraft engine.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved three proposals on July 13, 2023 - First, the procurement of 26 Rafale Marine aircraft from France; Second, the acquisition of three additional Scorpene submarines and third, the proposal to "lay down guidelines for achieving the desired indigenous content in all categories of capital acquisition cases", the government said in a press release last week.
Meanwhile, the Indian Express quoted sources as saying that a draft version, with reference to the pact on submarines and the engine, was uploaded “by mistake" on the website of the Ministry of External Affairs.
The press release currently available on the site reads, "India and France hail the success of the first Scorpene submarine construction programme (P75 – Kalvari), a model of Make in India and the sharing of naval expertise between companies in the two countries. India and France are ready to explore more ambitious projects to develop the Indian submarine fleet and its performance."
Former Indian Ambassador Anil Wadhwa had expected big defence announcements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France. He, however, said last week, "Rafale and Scorpene deals could take time, while both teams work out their finer aspects."
