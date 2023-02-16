India-Fiji ink visa exemption pact for diplomatic and official passports holders

The visa waiver MoU was signed between India and Fiji in the presence of External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka termed it as a landmark achievement while Jaishankar said that it will encourage travel between the two countries.

India and Fiji have signed a pact to exempt visas for holders of diplomatic and official passports. As of now, India has diplomatic and official passport holders' visa exemption pacts with 59 other countries as per the PassportIndia.gov.in website.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said the visa waiver agreement will be helpful in encouraging travel between the two countries. "The experience of the world at the Hindi convention would also surely enthuse all delegates, friends and relatives to come to Fiji," he said.

Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka thanked India for the cooperation and said he was confident many more such initiatives would be done to deepen cooperation. "We have a lot of Fiji travellers going to India for medical treatment, education and those things. We will certainly benefit, scale may differ but proportionately, probably the same or more Fiji will benefit," Rabuka said.

Jaishankar is on a visit to Fiji from February 15-17 to attend the 12th World Hindi Conference in Nadi. His visit is the first by an Indian leader since a new coalition government assumed office in the South Pacific Ocean island nation in December last year. A three-party coalition government came to power in Fiji in December last year, ending the 16-year government of Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama.

Jaishankar and Fiji PM inaugurated the 12th World Hindi Conference at Nadi in Fiji on February 15. President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere and Rabuka were present at the inauguration. A 270-member delegation comprising Hindi scholars and officials travelled to Fiji for the conference.

Jaishankar met Biman Prasad, Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji, and discussed ways to further advance long-standing bilateral ties. Besides, he also visited a temple in Nadi.

Fijian Deputy Prime Minister Biman Chand Prasad concluded his five-day visit to India on Friday. During his visit, Prasad attended the India Energy Week in Bengaluru and held bilateral talks with Jaishankar.