India feels its tariffs are misconstrued to be high, says Piyush Goyal
By Abhimanyu Sharma  May 17, 2023 9:27:08 PM IST (Updated)

While stating that the actual applied rates of tariffs are lower than the agreed bound rates at WTO, Piyush Goyal said that India-European Union (EU) FTA talks are progressing well with the India-EU Trade & Technology Council supplementing the negotiations.

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal feels that India’s tariffs are misconstrued to be very high whereas the duties on technological items, which are helping the Indian economy grow, are very low.

While stating that the actual applied rates of tariffs are lower than the agreed bound rates at WTO, Goyal said that India-European Union (EU) FTA talks are progressing well with the India-EU Trade & Technology Council supplementing the negotiations.
Even as India engages with the EU on the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), Goyal added that a further study needs to be undertaken as to how it could impact enterprises on both sides due to an impact on trade and consumers due to an increased price of goods and services.
