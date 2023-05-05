India evacuates over 3,800 citizens from Sudan — all about Operation Kaveri

Operation Kaveri officially ended on Friday, May 5, with Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar saluting the successfully team effort and PM Modi blaming the Congress party for lack of support. Chaos is reigning in Sudan as two commanders battle it out displacing lakhs of people.

India evacuated over 3,800 Indian citizens stranded in crisis-hit Sudan under Operation Kaveri, launched last month by the central government. The operation officially ended on Friday, May 5, with Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar saluting the successfully team effort.

He tweeted: "Applaud the spirit, perseverance and courage of all those involved in #OperationKaveri. Our Embassy in Khartoum showed exceptional dedication in this difficult time. Efforts by #TeamIndia stationed in Saudi Arabia and MEA Rapid Response Cell coordinating in India were commendable.”

India had launched Operation Kaveri on April 24 to evacuate its citizens from Sudan and the first batch of 360 people reached Delhi on April 26.

A total of 3,862 people have been evacuated from Sudan so far, according to the Indian embassy in Sudan.

The operation, which completed nine days on Thursday, involved a team comprising officials from the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Air Force, and the Indian embassy in Sudan. All the officials worked in coordination to ensure a safe and efficient evacuation process.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended the government's efforts to evacuate Indian citizens from conflict-ridden Sudan. During his recent address at a rally in Ballari, Karnataka, he remarked that even some big countries had refused to evacuate their citizens from the area, but India had undertaken Operation Kaveri to bring its people back from hard-to-reach areas. He went on to say that Congress, the main Opposition party, did not support the country during such trying times.

The evacuation process began with the Indian Navy's INS Airavat rescuing 273 Indians and five foreign nationals from Port Sudan on April 25. The evacuated individuals were then taken to Djibouti, from where they were flown to India on April 27.

On April 26, 360 Indians were flown from Jeddah to Delhi on a civilian Saudi aircraft, after they were earlier evacuated from Port Sudan.

Two C-130J military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force airlifted 256 stranded Indians from Port Sudan to Jeddah on April 26.

On April 29, the Indian Air Force evacuated 143 Indians from Sudan on board a C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft from Port Sudan to Delhi.

On May 1, a special Air India flight with 230 passengers, including five infants, on board landed at the Delhi airport, bringing back stranded Indians from Khartoum. The same day, 363 Indians were evacuated from Port Sudan by two C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the Indian Air Force to Delhi and Mumbai.

On May 2, a C-130J military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force took off from Jeddah carrying 47 stranded Indians to Delhi. On the same day, another Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft flew from Port Sudan to Ahmedabad with 192 stranded Indians, who were brought to Gujarat.

On May 3, 20 Indian citizens, who had crossed over from Sudan into Chad through the adjoining land border, were evacuated from N'Djamena. The evacuees were split into two groups of two and 18 and flown to Chennai and Bengaluru, respectively.

On May 4, the seventh flight, carrying 229 passengers, departed from Jeddah for Bengaluru.

The evacuation process has been complex and risky due to the ongoing conflict in Sudan. The power struggle between the two commanders has caused widespread fear and displacement among the Sudanese population, with millions of people hiding in their homes and hundreds of thousands forced to leave. Several nations, including India, are rushing to evacuate their citizens from the crisis-stricken country despite a fragile ceasefire.