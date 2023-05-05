India evacuates over 3,800 citizens from Sudan — all about Operation Kaveri

Operation Kaveri officially ended on Friday, May 5, with Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar saluting the successfully team effort and PM Modi blaming the Congress party for lack of support. Chaos is reigning in Sudan as two commanders battle it out displacing lakhs of people.
India evacuated over 3,800 Indian citizens stranded in crisis-hit Sudan under Operation Kaveri, launched last month by the central government. The operation officially ended on Friday, May 5, with Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar saluting the successfully team effort.
He tweeted: "Applaud the spirit, perseverance and courage of all those involved in #OperationKaveri. Our Embassy in Khartoum showed exceptional dedication in this difficult time. Efforts by #TeamIndia stationed in Saudi Arabia and MEA Rapid Response Cell coordinating in India were commendable.”
India had launched Operation Kaveri on April 24 to evacuate its citizens from Sudan and the first batch of 360 people reached Delhi on April 26.