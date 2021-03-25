India delays big exports of AstraZeneca shot, including to COVAX, as infections surge Updated : March 25, 2021 08:02 AM IST Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet decided this week to widen its inoculation drive by including everyone above 45 from April 1. The SII plans to boost monthly production to 100 million doses from April/May, from up to 70 million now, Reuters reported earlier this month. AstraZeneca has told COVAX it would make up for the delayed volumes in April and May, UNICEF said. Published : March 25, 2021 07:58 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply