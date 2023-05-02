Rajnath Singh's Maldives visit — all key developments of the day

Rajnath Singh said that India has significantly enhanced its defence capabilities that has enabled it to further support the capacity building initiatives of its partner countries. India's handing over of the two platforms came amid China's increasing efforts to enhance its strategic influence in the Indian Ocean Region.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday handed over a fast patrol vessel and a landing craft to the island nation Maldives as he and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih held talks to further expand the historical close bilateral ties.

In his address at the ceremony in presence of top civil and military brass of the island nation, Singh highlighted the need for the two countries along with other like-minded partners in the region to enhance cooperation in addressing the common challenges in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

"The India-Maldives relationship is truly special. Our relationship has withstood the test of time and we have always supported each-other in the hours of need," Singh said at the handing-over ceremony" he said.