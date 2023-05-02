Rajnath Singh's Maldives visit — all key developments of the day

2 Min(s) Read
Rajnath Singh said that India has significantly enhanced its defence capabilities that has enabled it to further support the capacity building initiatives of its partner countries. India's handing over of the two platforms came amid China's increasing efforts to enhance its strategic influence in the Indian Ocean Region.
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday handed over a fast patrol vessel and a landing craft to the island nation Maldives as he and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih held talks to further expand the historical close bilateral ties.
Recommended ArticlesView All
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra
May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not
May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach
May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
In his address at the ceremony in presence of top civil and military brass of the island nation, Singh highlighted the need for the two countries along with other like-minded partners in the region to enhance cooperation in addressing the common challenges in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).
"The India-Maldives relationship is truly special. Our relationship has withstood the test of time and we have always supported each-other in the hours of need," Singh said at the handing-over ceremony" he said.