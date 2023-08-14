India could export power to Singapore, link power grid with UAE and Saudi Arabia

Historically, India and Singapore have accelerated interest in establishing a connection between their power grids. This initiative has been envisioned to be facilitated through the installation of an undersea cable via the Andaman & Nicobar region.

Singapore is open to the possibility of importing electricity from countries in the region, including India, the Energy Market Authority (EMA) told The Straits Times on Sunday.

The EMA’s response comes in the wake of inquiries made to the authority regarding reports detailing discussions between India and Singapore regarding a potential interconnection of their respective power grids.

According to media reports, the EMA has received proposals aiming to import a substantial capacity of up to four gigawatts of electricity into Singapore.

According to the information shared, the EMA has initiated a call for bids, with the submission window extending until December 29. This initiative intends to identify suitable entities that can be appointed to oversee import the of electricity.

Power market instability has been a problem in Singapore due to wild price swings and alternative sources of electricity are needed to ensure a reliable and affordable supply of electricity. Singapore aims to fortify its energy security framework by embracing electricity from other nations.

In the past, Singapore had said it would explore a variety of options, including regional power grids, for expanding renewable energy in the country because of land scarcity and intermittent solar power, according to reports.

Due to their geographical separation from the mainland, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands confront distinct challenges concerning power supply.

A report suggests that nearly 91 percent of the total generation capacity across the union territory’s different islands is attributed to diesel generation, while the remaining portion is constituted by hydroelectricity and solar power sources.

India has also talked with Saudi Arabia and the UAE about connecting their power grids to trade renewable energy. In addition to Oman, where India could make a stop before connecting the UAE and Saudi Arabia, this proposal has been in the works for some time, according to Economic Times.