India closely watching Pakistan as protests intensify after Imran Khan's arrest, say top govt sources

India is closely watching developments in Pakistan as several cities witnessed violent protests over the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in a corruption case, top government sources told CNN-News18 on Wednesday. Expressing concern, they said the “fragile situation" in the neighbouring country would allow the cadres of terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to take charge.

“The situation in Pakistan is tense and we are watching developments very closely. Allowing the public to do rioting so easily is worrisome and especially in the house of the Corps Commander. Pakistan has lakhs of Lashkar and Jaish cadres in South Punjab. This fragile situation will allow them to take charge because they are equipped with weapons," sources said.

Stating that Indian border is under strict vigil and in control right now, the sources said, “Pakistan is creating trouble outside borders and now this situation inside is going to impact regional security."