English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsIndia closely watching Pakistan as protests intensify after Imran Khan's arrest, say top govt sources

India closely watching Pakistan as protests intensify after Imran Khan's arrest, say top govt sources

India closely watching Pakistan as protests intensify after Imran Khan's arrest, say top govt sources
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By News18.com  May 11, 2023 10:35:17 AM IST (Published)

Stating that Indian border is under strict vigil and in control right now, the sources said, “Pakistan is creating trouble outside borders and now this situation inside is going to impact regional security."

India is closely watching developments in Pakistan as several cities witnessed violent protests over the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in a corruption case, top government sources told CNN-News18 on Wednesday. Expressing concern, they said the “fragile situation" in the neighbouring country would allow the cadres of terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to take charge.

“The situation in Pakistan is tense and we are watching developments very closely. Allowing the public to do rioting so easily is worrisome and especially in the house of the Corps Commander. Pakistan has lakhs of Lashkar and Jaish cadres in South Punjab. This fragile situation will allow them to take charge because they are equipped with weapons," sources said.
Stating that Indian border is under strict vigil and in control right now, the sources said, “Pakistan is creating trouble outside borders and now this situation inside is going to impact regional security."
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X