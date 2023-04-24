India begins Operation Kaveri to evacuate citizens stranded in Sudan

Jaishankar added that Indian ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home. "Committed to assist all our brethren in Sudan," he tweeted.

India has launched Operation Kaveri to evacuate its citizens who are stranded in the violence-ridden region of Sudan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced on Monday. As per the latest update, around 500 Indians have already reached Port Sudan, and more are expected to follow soon.

The Indian government has deployed its ships and aircraft to bring back the stranded citizens safely to their homeland.

Jaishankar expressed his commitment to assist all Indians in Sudan through a tweet, "Committed to assist all our brethren in Sudan."

The government's move comes as a major relief to Indian citizens in Sudan who were facing a challenging situation due to the ongoing violence in the region.

The External Affairs Ministry announced on Sunday that INS Sumedha and two Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft were on standby to carry out evacuation operations.

The Centre had on Friday said it was focusing on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens presently located throughout Sudan.

Earlier today, the French embassy in Delhi confirmed that 388 individuals, including Indian nationals, were safely evacuated from Sudan.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group for the last 11 days that has reportedly left around 400 people dead.

