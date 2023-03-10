English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsAs India and Australia tussle it out in Ahmedabad, the PMs shake hands on a sports MoU and more

As India and Australia tussle it out in Ahmedabad, the PMs shake hands on a sports MoU and more

As India and Australia tussle it out in Ahmedabad, the PMs shake hands on a sports MoU and more
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 10, 2023 2:54:05 PM IST (Updated)

Union Minister Piyush Goyal in February had mentioned that the two nations were likely to sign an interim agreement in March to promote bilateral trade.

The final Test between India and Australia entered Day 2 in Ahmedabad on Friday with batters finally getting their skin in the game. The visitors have crossed 400 in the first innings and the Indian reply is awaited soon. Meanwhile, the Prime Ministers of both countries, who attended the match yesterday, shook hands off the pitch as India and Australia signed MoUs (Memorandum of Understanding) on various topics, including sports.

Recommended Articles

View All
Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters

Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters

Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

NASA's OCO-2 satellite tracks carbon emissions for over 100 countries

NASA's OCO-2 satellite tracks carbon emissions for over 100 countries

Mar 9, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Inside India's plan to avert power cuts as a terribly hot summer looms large

Inside India's plan to avert power cuts as a terribly hot summer looms large

Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch: Oceans ecosystem — why we have the blue-financing blues

Coach Soch: Oceans ecosystem — why we have the blue-financing blues

Mar 9, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese were in Delhi today to witness an exchange of MoUs. The agreements included a sports cooperation and an audio-visual co-production agreement. Additionally, the terms of reference for the Solar Taskforce were exchanged highlighting their shared commitment to renewable energy.
India also agreed to sign an MoU with the United States on semiconductors, paving the way for greater collaboration and coordination between the US Chips Act and India's SEMICON program.
ALSO READ | US and India to sign an MoU on semiconductors, what will it entail?
Albanese announced today that Australia and India have agreed to strengthen their economic and defence ties. While the two countries signed a free trade deal called the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) last year, negotiations for a much larger Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) have been ongoing for over a decade.
Discussions restarted in 2021, and Albanese expressed hope that the CECA would be finalized this year.
"We also agreed on an early conclusion of our ambitious Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement as soon as possible and I am hopeful that we will be able to finalise that this year," Albanese, who is on a three-day visit to India, told reporters.
ALSO READ | As the Australian PM arrives in India, here's why the business community is excited for Quad allies' meeting
"This transformational deal will realise the full potential of the bilateral economic relationship, creating new employment opportunities and raising living standards for the people of both Australia and India."
Bilateral trade between the countries was $27.5 billion in 2021, and India believes it has the potential to nearly double to $50 billion in five years under the ECTA.
Australia and India also discussed climate change and made "significant and ambitious" progress in strengthening defence and security ties as security partners through the Quad group, which also includes the United States and Japan.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal in February mentioned that the two nations were likely to sign an interim agreement in March to promote bilateral trade.
With agency inputs.
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
First Published: Mar 10, 2023 2:52 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

australiaIndia-AustraliaMoU

Previous Article

IND vs AUS, 4th Test Day 2 LIVE: India get a breakthrough on the first ball after tea as Axar traps Khawaja LBW

Next Article

IND vs AUS 4th Test: How can India make it to the ICC World Test Championship Final after loss to Australia in Indore

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X