India and China engage in talks to defuse Eastern Ladakh standoff

India and China on Friday (August 18) engaged in significant discussions aimed at addressing the ongoing tensions along their shared border. These talks happened at two places, Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) and Chushul, and was aimed at resolving the ongoing stand-off in the Eastern Ladakh region.

According to news agency AN I, the Indian delegation was led by Major General PK Mishra and Major General Hariharan, representing the country's interests. The primary agenda was to tackle the issues surrounding the Depsang Plains and CNN Junction.

The border tensions between India and China have persisted for over three years, creating concerns both regionally and internationally. The friction escalated notably in June 2020 when a serious conflict erupted in the Galwan Valley, a significant border area. Since then, diplomatic and military channels have been utilised in an attempt to reach a resolution and establish stability.

Earlier, both countries' top military officials had concluded the 19th round of discussions at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point.

The talks conducted on August 13 and 14 were described as "candid and pragmatic atmosphere," yet the subsequent statements did not confirm a complete resolution of the major issues at hand.

A spokesperson from the Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed positivity about the talks on Wednesday, saying, "China commends the progress made through the meeting. In a candid and pragmatic atmosphere, the two sides had a positive, constructive, and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector."

The concerns stemming from the India-China tensions have reverberated globally, as the conflict in 2020 was a stark reminder of the potential consequences of such disputes.

While some progress has been made, such as agreements to cease hostilities at certain points along the border in 2021, unresolved areas still exist.

With inputs from ANI