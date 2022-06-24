Ukraine, which has been under attack by Russian forces, became a candidate to join the European Union on Thursday. Ukrainian leaders, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, hailed the moment as "unique and historic". However, there was no immediate reaction from Russia. The EU also gave candidate status to Moldova, another former Soviet republic that borders war-torn Ukraine.

Charles Michel, the European Council President and EU summit chair, took to Twitter to announce the decision. He said both Moldova and Ukraine have been given the candidate status in a bold geopolitical step. "A historic moment. Today marks a crucial step on your path towards the EU," he said while congratulating the people of both countries.

Reacting to the news, Zelenskyy said, "Sincerely commend EU leaders’ decision at EUCO to grant Ukraine a candidate status. It’s a unique and historical moment in Ukraine-EU relations. Grateful to Charles Michel, Ursula von der Leyen and EU leaders for support. Ukraine’s future is within the EU."

“It’s a victory. We have been waiting for 120 days and 30 years,” Zelenskyy said on Instagram, adding, “And now we will defeat the enemy.”

What's next?

After becoming an official candidate for membership, the country, Ukraine in this case, will move on to formal membership negotiations.

This process "involves the adoption of established EU law, preparations to be in a position to properly apply and enforce it and implementation of judicial, administrative, economic and other reforms necessary for the country to meet the conditions for joining, known as accession criteria," the European Commission says.

When the negotiations and accompanying reforms are completed to the satisfaction of both sides, the country can join the EU, it said. It is said that the process involves a long and complex process.

What European Union membership means?

EU candidate status doesn’t provide any immediate security guarantees. But once a country gains membership, it is covered under an EU treaty clause that says if a member falls victim to armed aggression, the other EU countries are obligated to assist it by all means in their power.

To gain EU membership, countries must meet a detailed host of economic and political conditions. This includes a commitment to the rule of law and other democratic principles. Ukraine will have to curb entrenched government corruption and adopt other reforms, AP reported.

The main benefits of EU membership are economic since it gives access to a market of 450 million consumers with free movement of labour, goods, services and capital.

Russia and Ukraine war

Russia had declared war on Ukraine in February this year. Since then, Russian troops have been bombarding and shelling parts of the European country, especially its eastern areas. Today marks four months since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops across the border in what he called a "special military operation".

Soon after Russia's invasion, Ukraine applied for EU membership. The decision was unusually rapid for the EU. But the war and Ukraine’s request for fast-track consideration lent urgency to the cause.

Russia has for long opposed closer links between Ukraine, a fellow former Soviet republic, and Western groupings like the European Union and the NATO military alliance. While diplomats claimed that Ukraine will take a decade to meet the criteria for joining the EU, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she was convinced that Ukraine and Moldova will move as swiftly as possible to implement necessary reforms news agency Reuters reported.

