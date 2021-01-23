  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World
World

In Senate deal, Donald Trump impeachment trial put off until early February

Updated : January 23, 2021 07:31 PM IST

The leaders of the U.S. Senate agreed on Friday to push back former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial by two weeks
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, said the trial is set to begin during the week of Monday, Feb. 8
A conviction would clear the way for a second vote, requiring a simply majority, to bar Trump from holding office again.
In Senate deal, Donald Trump impeachment trial put off until early February

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Tata Power Solar wins Rs 1,200 crore order to set up 320 MW project

Tata Power Solar wins Rs 1,200 crore order to set up 320 MW project

Audi Q2: Find out whether it’s an ideal entry-level SUV

Audi Q2: Find out whether it’s an ideal entry-level SUV

UltraTech Cement Q3 net profit jumps 122% to Rs 1,584 crore; Domestic volume growth at 14%

UltraTech Cement Q3 net profit jumps 122% to Rs 1,584 crore; Domestic volume growth at 14%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement