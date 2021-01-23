World In Senate deal, Donald Trump impeachment trial put off until early February Updated : January 23, 2021 07:31 PM IST The leaders of the U.S. Senate agreed on Friday to push back former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial by two weeks Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, said the trial is set to begin during the week of Monday, Feb. 8 A conviction would clear the way for a second vote, requiring a simply majority, to bar Trump from holding office again. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply