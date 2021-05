Unwind

In pics: Lunar eclipse coinciding with supermoon dazzles millions across the globe

Updated : May 27, 2021 11:10 AM IST

Millions witnessed the first-ever total lunar eclipse in over two years from across the globe. The phenomenon was even more spectacular than usual as it coincided with a supermoon for quite a cosmic show. We have collected some dazzling images on lunar eclipse:

A Super Flower Moon rises behind the Sydney Opera House on the night of a lunar eclipse, in Sydney, Australia. (Image: Reuters)

The full moon, known as the "Super Flower Moon", rises above the Camlica Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. (Image: Reuters)

The full moon, known as the "Super Flower Moon" rises over a chapel near St. Margarethen, Austria. (Image: Reuters)

The full moon, known as the "Super Flower Moon" rises over the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece. (Image: Reuters)

A yacht sails past as the moon rises in Sydney. (Image: AP)

The lunar eclipse shines behind a Ferris wheel in Santa Monica, California. The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years coincided with a supermoon for quite a cosmic show. (Image: AP)

The moon rises over Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong. (Image: AP)

Photographers take photos of a lunar eclipse at the Central TV Tower in Beijing. (Image: AP)

A lunar eclipse is observed during dawn in Brasilia, Brazil. (Image: AP)

A lunar eclipse occurs beside the clock tower of the Manila City Hall, Philippines. (Image: AP)

